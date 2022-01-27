GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.