GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 958 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 122,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,755,000 after purchasing an additional 253,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,396,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after buying an additional 44,361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

