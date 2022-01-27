Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Airbnb worth $508,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

