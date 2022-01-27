Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Monster Beverage worth $603,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

MNST stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

