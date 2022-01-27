Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Nasdaq worth $470,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.37. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

