General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.2-39.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.36 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.92.

Shares of GD stock opened at $204.92 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $146.53 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

