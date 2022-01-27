Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

