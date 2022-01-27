Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Trading Down 2.6%

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.80 and last traded at $128.80. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.51.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

