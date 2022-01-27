Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.22

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 3321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

