Gary L. Crocker Buys 7,105 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACK opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

