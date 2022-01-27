Gary L. Crocker Buys 7,105 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MACK opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
