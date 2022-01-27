Gary L. Crocker Acquires 3,100 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $14,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,826. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 257,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.