Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.50% of Garmin worth $150,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

