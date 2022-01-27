Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $53.32

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $59.23. Galapagos shares last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 17,771 shares changing hands.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Knott David M increased its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

