FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.68.

TRP stock opened at C$64.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.65. The firm has a market cap of C$62.88 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

