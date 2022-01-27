FY2022 EPS Estimates for Persimmon Plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.86.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.09) to GBX 2,897 ($39.09) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.68) to GBX 2,650 ($35.75) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

