FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.89.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $185.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.