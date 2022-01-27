FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.60). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

XENE opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.