FY2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $17.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

Shares of LGIH opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

