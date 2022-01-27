FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Lifted by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

FCX stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

