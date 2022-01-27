FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Reduced by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 131,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

