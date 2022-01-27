FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.37.

FVCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

