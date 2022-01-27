FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.37. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

