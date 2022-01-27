Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. 14,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,104,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.