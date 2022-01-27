Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. 14,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,104,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,879,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,299,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

