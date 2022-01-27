Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.65% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.