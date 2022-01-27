Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $32.24

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $33.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 3,212 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $224,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $6,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $3,234,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.