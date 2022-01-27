Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

