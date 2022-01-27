Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

