Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.37. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 48,303 shares traded.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $985.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

