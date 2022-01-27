Fortis Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

