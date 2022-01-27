Fortis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

