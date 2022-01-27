Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 53,162 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

