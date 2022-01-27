Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,636 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $483.47 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.64. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

