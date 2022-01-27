Forterra (LON:FORT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $240.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.29), with a volume of 46472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.25).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.78) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.59) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.22).

Get Forterra alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £607.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.