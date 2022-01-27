Fort L.P. Sells 2,355 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,059,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $207.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.47. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.