Fort L.P. Sells 201 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $456.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.19. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

