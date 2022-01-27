Fort L.P. Purchases 7,600 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 330,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

