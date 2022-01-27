Fort L.P. Lowers Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Landstar System by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 98,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.