Fort L.P. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,897,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

