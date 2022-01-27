Fort L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 49,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.