ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

FORG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 509,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,712. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

