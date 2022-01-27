Fluity One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Fluity has a total market cap of $191,018.68 and $8.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fluity has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.58 or 0.06601980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.86 or 1.00031299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,579,051 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

