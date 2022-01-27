Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average of $173.30. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

