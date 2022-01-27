Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.80. 5,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,063,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several brokerages have commented on FLNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

