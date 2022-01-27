Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Five9 by 43,049.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,114 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Five9 by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 322,762 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

FIVN opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.37. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

