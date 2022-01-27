First Washington CORP Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. Sony Group accounts for about 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY opened at $104.69 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

