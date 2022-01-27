First Washington CORP Has $3.52 Million Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 48.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $885.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

