First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $6.93 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 3,261.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 56.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.74.

NYSE CVNA opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.45. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

