First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

