First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 470.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS stock opened at $226.85 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

