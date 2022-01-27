First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.